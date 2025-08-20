Tajikistan and UNHCR to tackle pressing challenges of refugees and humanitarian concerns

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 20. Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the UN Office at Geneva Sharaf Sheralizoda held a meeting with UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner Ruvendrini Menikdiwela on August 19, Trend reports via Tajik MFA.

The parties engaged in a dialogue focusing on pivotal domains of collaboration between Tajikistan and UNHCR, alongside additional matters of reciprocal significance.



Tajikistan maintains a robust collaborative framework with UNHCR, emphasizing the enhancement of refugee support mechanisms, optimizing asylum protocols, and executing humanitarian initiatives. The partnership encompasses strategic initiatives focused on border governance, social welfare frameworks, and the enhancement of institutional capacities for governmental entities engaging with at-risk demographics.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel