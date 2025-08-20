Japanese JICA gives Kyrgyz Water Resources Service sophisticated irrigation stuff

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 20. The Water Resources Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic received modern specialized equipment for servicing irrigation canals, Trend reports via the ministry.

The equipment was provided under the grant project “Improving the Equipment for the Maintenance of Irrigation Canals” funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The official handover ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev, Ambassador of Japan to Kyrgyzstan Goda Hideki, Member of the Jogorku Kenesh Talaibek Masabirov, JICA’s Permanent Representative in Kyrgyzstan Nishigata Kotaro, as well as senior officials of the Water Resources Service.

The initiative is underpinned by a JICA funding allocation totaling $7.3 million. The objective is to supersede antiquated apparatus and furnish supplementary gear requisite for the optimal upkeep of irrigation and drainage conduits nationwide. In aggregate, JICA is set to deploy 34 units of bespoke apparatus, with 17 units having been conferred during the ceremonial event, while the residual units are anticipated to be operational by the conclusion of 2025.



The apparatus will be allocated across regional and district hydrological management entities to guarantee prompt and effective maintenance of irrigation systems.

