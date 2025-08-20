Greece moves forward with restoration works at Kasta Tumulus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The Ministry of Culture of Greece has announced that restoration and enhancement works at the Kasta Tumulus in Amphipolis are moving forward, with a total project budget exceeding 10 million euros, Trend reports.

The project is co-funded by the Regional Operational Program of Central Macedonia (ESPA 2021–2027) and national resources of the Ministry of Culture.

The initiative includes visitor pathways, reception and service facilities, and the construction of a museum and exhibition hall.

The studies—architectural, structural, electromechanical, museological, and museographic—have been fully completed, enabling work to continue under the supervision of the Ministry’s restoration and museum directorates, along with the Ephorate of Antiquities of Serres.

A parallel project is already underway to stabilize the peribolos (marble enclosure) of the burial monument.

“The Kasta Tumulus is of great historical and archaeological significance and requires a holistic approach—tumulus, circular enclosure, and monumental tomb—to ensure full protection and accessibility. The exhibition hall will both serve visitors’ needs and regulate access, since the interior space allows only small groups. Our goal is to combine preservation with a complete visitor experience that includes archaeological finds, digital applications, and modern facilities,” Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni emphasized the emblematic importance of the Kasta Tumulus.

The visitor infrastructure includes accessible routes for all, including people with disabilities, viewing platforms, parking areas, and an exhibition hall showcasing significant artifacts such as the marble door of the tomb chamber and fragments of the caryatids.

The exhibition will be structured in three parts: archaeological finds, digital interaction with the monument, and an open gallery with direct views of the tumulus and its original marble enclosure.

Designed with bioclimatic principles, the new museum building will be largely subterranean, blending with the natural landscape while minimizing environmental impact.

The project aims not only to protect and highlight the monument but also to strengthen cultural tourism in Amphipolis and the wider region.

Minister Mendoni also thanked former Regional Governor and current EU Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas, Regional Governor Athina Aidona, and the Regional Authority of Central Macedonia for their continued support and cooperation.