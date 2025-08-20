Turkmenistan approves new rules for renewable energy cadastre

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 20. The Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan has approved the "Procedure for maintaining the state cadastre of renewable energy sources (RES) and using its data", establishing a national database to monitor the country’s renewable energy potential, Trend reports, citing the SECCA project.

The cadastre will serve as a centralized system containing information on potential and operational RES facilities, their installed capacity, annual energy production, and producers by administrative regions. It will also provide data on the types of renewable energy sources being used.

The system is intended to support state and regional programs in renewable energy, supply power to remote areas, forecast emissions reduction, and attract investment into the sector.

The document was prepared with the support of the European Union’s Sustainable Energy Linkages in Central Asia (SECCA) project. The cadastre will be maintained both electronically on the ministry’s website and in print, with regular updates accessible to the public, except for data restricted by law.

Earlier in 2025, the Ministry of Energy also approved two additional regulatory documents developed with SECCA recommendations, covering guaranteed connection of renewable energy installations to the grid and safety rules for power facilities.