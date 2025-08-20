Baku hosts final day of innovation program across Azerbaijan's regions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The final day of the presentation of an innovation program implemented in Azerbaijan’s regions is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is attended by Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDIA) Farid Osmanov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov, and First Deputy Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Samir Humbatov.

As part of the program, educational activities, hackathons, and incubation projects were organized, and support was provided to 35 new innovative initiatives in the regions. The event will also feature the presentation of the program’s final results and the awarding of a prize fund of 50,000 manats.

