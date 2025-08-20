Iran, Belarus aim to strengthen cooperation within BRICS and SCO - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Iran and Belarus could further strengthen their constructive cooperation within BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union, said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a meeting in Minsk with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Trend reports.

He noted that Iran and Belarus share similar perspectives and positions in many international forums, creating opportunities for deeper collaboration between the two countries.

Pezeshkian added that this shared vision could help ensure the full implementation of agreements reached in various areas, including economic, trade, cultural, military, and tourism sectors.