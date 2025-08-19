Iran sees peace in South Caucasus as its top priority - President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19.​ Peace in the South Caucasus is one of Iran’s strategic priorities, and Tehran supports ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Trend reports.

According to the head of state, Iran’s position is that international borders in the South Caucasus must remain unchanged and the region should not become a center of geopolitical rivalry. He warned that entrusting the resolution of regional issues to external powers could further complicate the situation.

President Pezeshkian embarked on a diplomatic mission to Armenia on August 18, accompanied by a high-level delegation, to enhance bilateral relations and solidify the existing agreements.

