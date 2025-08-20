Kyrgyzstan set to back up nationwide energy, transport, and agriculture projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 20. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan has thrown its hat in the ring, stating that the country is in the market for around $10 billion to get the ball rolling on measures aimed at constructing a green economy by 2030, Trend reports via the Ministry.

According to preliminary estimates, 37 percent of this pie will be covered by homegrown resources, while the rest is anticipated to roll in from international benefactors and private investors.

To catalyze the requisite capital, the government intends to institute a Green Financing Fund, which will function as a centralized conduit to attract, administer, and allocate resources for eco-sustainable initiatives. Key focal points encompass energy, transportation, and agronomy, wherein the imperative for modernization is pivotal for mitigating emissions and enhancing operational efficiency.

