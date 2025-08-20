Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Turkmen deputy FM meets Palestinian ambassador to discuss bilateral co-op

Turkmenistan Materials 20 August 2025 10:05 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Turkmen MFA

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 19. Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova held talks with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to Turkmenistan Rana Abu Hijleh, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The meeting focused on political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. The Palestinian ambassador expressed gratitude to the Turkmen leadership for the humanitarian support provided to the Palestinian people, conveying appreciation on behalf of her country’s leadership.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and advancing partnership in priority areas.

Tags:
