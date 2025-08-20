Turkmen deputy FM meets Palestinian ambassador to discuss bilateral co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 19. Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova held talks with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to Turkmenistan Rana Abu Hijleh, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The meeting focused on political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. The Palestinian ambassador expressed gratitude to the Turkmen leadership for the humanitarian support provided to the Palestinian people, conveying appreciation on behalf of her country’s leadership.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and advancing partnership in priority areas.