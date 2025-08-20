Uzbekistan, China’s Xinjiang Huijia Biotechnology discuss joint agro-industrial projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 20. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Ilzat Kasimov held negotiations with representatives of Xinjiang Huijia Biotechnology, a Chinese company specializing in stevia cultivation and the production of natural sugar substitutes, Trend reports via the Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for joint investment projects in Uzbekistan, focusing on the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies. An agreement was reached to expand cooperation and develop innovative initiatives in the agro-industrial and biotechnology sectors.

Established in 2021, Xinjiang Huijia Biotechnology is one of China’s leading biotechnology producers, processing around 10,000 tons of stevia annually. Its products are used in the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and chemical industries.