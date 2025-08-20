Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with his Cypriot counterpart

Politics Materials 20 August 2025 16:12 (UTC +04:00)
Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on August 20, 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the call, the Cyprus minister congratulated Azerbaijan on achievements in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, following the summit meeting held during the Azerbaijani president’s visit to the United States.

The ministers also discussed Cyprus’ upcoming Presidency of the European Union (EU) Council in the first half of 2026 and regional issues, with Cyprus expressing readiness to contribute to peace efforts in the region. The conversation further included exchanges on other matters of mutual interest.

