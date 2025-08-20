Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with his Cypriot counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijan’s
Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with
Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on August 20, 2025,
Trend reports via
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the call, the Cyprus minister congratulated Azerbaijan on
achievements in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process,
following the summit meeting held during the Azerbaijani
president’s visit to the United States.
The ministers also discussed Cyprus’ upcoming Presidency of the
European Union (EU) Council in the first half of 2026 and regional
issues, with Cyprus expressing readiness to contribute to peace
efforts in the region. The conversation further included exchanges
on other matters of mutual interest.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel