Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with his Cypriot counterpart

During the call, the Cyprus minister congratulated Azerbaijan on achievements in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, following the summit meeting held during the Azerbaijani president’s visit to the United States.

The ministers also discussed Cyprus’ upcoming Presidency of the European Union (EU) Council in the first half of 2026 and regional issues, with Cyprus expressing readiness to contribute to peace efforts in the region. The conversation further included exchanges on other matters of mutual interest.

