Earn with friends at Birbank Biznes

Birbank Biznes, opening new opportunities for entrepreneurs, is launching the “Invite a friend” program, allowing clients to earn even more. Every entrepreneur who invites a friend to use the Birbank Biznes mobile app has the chance to earn up to 50 AZN.

To participate, Birbank Biznes clients simply need to go to the “Invite a friend” section in the mobile application and send their invitation link to friends who are not yet Birbank Biznes users. Once the invited friend registers and completes their first transaction of at least 10 AZN within 30 days, both parties receive a 10 AZN reward. The inviting client can earn up to 50 AZN per month, and this limit is reset every month, offering new opportunities for additional earnings.

As a product of Kapital Bank, Birbank Biznes is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and their businesses by offering innovative and convenient solutions for efficient business management. Birbank Biznes clients can receive assistance anytime through the live chat feature. To learn more about the Birbank Biznes system – designed to help entrepreneurs save time and streamline operations – visit https://birbank.business or call the information center at 896.