EU comments on future activities of its mission in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Any changes to the duration or mandate of the EU mission in Armenia would need to be agreed upon between Armenia and the EU, Anitta Hipper, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told Trend.

Commenting on the future activities of the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA), she noted that the mission is "an exclusively civilian and unarmed mission, which was established at the request of Armenia's authorities in February 2023 in support of peace and normalisation efforts in the region."

"The Mission is tasked to observe and report on the situation on the ground on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. It continues its impartial work in line with its mandate, maintaining a frequent and visible presence among border communities," Hipper added.

On January 23, 2023, the EU established a civilian mission in Armenia (EUMA) under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) to operate along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Its mandate was later extended for two years, until early 2027.