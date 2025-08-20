Latvian defense chief highlights US as strategic ally in regional security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. On August 20, 2025, Latvia’s Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds met with US Congressman Andrew Harris to discuss regional security, NATO unity, and Latvia’s continued strengthening of its defense capabilities, Trend reports.

“The United States is our strategic partner and a reliable ally. I greatly value US support, including that of Congress, for security in our region. This unity sends an important signal both to our society and to those who might wish to endanger peace in Europe,” Minister Sprūds stressed.

Congressman Harris expressed strong support for NATO and the Baltic states on behalf of the US Congress. He highlighted the important role of Latvia and Poland as early examples among allies in purposefully increasing defense spending. Harris welcomed Latvia’s move toward allocating 5 percent of its GDP to defense, noting that it sends a significant signal of Latvia’s commitment to collective security.

The US Congressman also underlined that Russia must be cautious with provocations, as NATO remains united and ready to defend its member states.

Minister Sprūds expressed gratitude to the United States for its enduring and robust military footprint in Latvia, underscoring that Washington serves as a pivotal ally in fortifying Latvia’s defense architecture and in bolstering deterrence and security along NATO’s eastern perimeter. He also emphasized the recent operational demonstration of the US Air Force’s B-1B Lancer bomber flyover conducted yesterday, accentuating the strategic posture and forward deployment of American assets in the Baltic theater.



Strategic alignment in defense initiatives with the United States continues to be a paramount bilateral focus for Latvia. Since 2014, US military assets have been strategically positioned in the Baltic states on a rotational framework as part of the “Atlantic Resolve” initiative, underscoring America’s sustained engagement in NATO’s collective defense architecture and its unwavering dedication to fostering peace and stability in the Baltic theater and Poland.



In recent years, the strategic partnership between Latvia and the United States has undergone significant enhancement, encompassing substantial defense acquisitions and collaborative military initiatives. In December 2023, Latvia and the United States formalized a $105 million procurement agreement for the acquisition of Naval Strike Missile coastal defense systems, engineered by Raytheon in collaboration with Norway’s Kongsberg. Latvia has formalized a procurement agreement with the US government for the acquisition of six HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) from Lockheed Martin, with delivery anticipated to commence in 2027.



The United States continues to serve as a pivotal strategic ally and partner to Latvia, significantly contributing to the enhancement of Latvia's security architecture. The bilateral engagement between the two sovereign entities is anchored in a confluence of aligned principles and a mutual dedication to democratic governance.

