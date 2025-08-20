Trump's directive puts brakes on Latvia's postal service, halting deliveries to US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Come August 23, Latvia’s state-owned postal operator, Latvijas Pasts, will have no choice but to put the brakes on accepting shipments of goods—small parcels and packages included—headed for the United States, Trend reports.

The decision ensued subsequent to an executive directive promulgated by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, which instituted a suspension of the duty-free “de minimis” framework applicable to all nations.



Latvijas Pasts has officially affirmed its commitment to the ongoing management of letter correspondence encompassing documentation directed towards the United States; however, the operational flow of commercial parcels has encountered disruptions.

The new US customs policy was set to shake things up for European postal operators, Latvia Post included. The company spilled the beans that it was teaming up with partners to find a way to get shipments back on track to the United States in no time flat.

At present, Latvijas Pasts is engaging in collaborative synergies with PostEurop, the International Post Corporation (IPC), and the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to identify and implement technical solutions that ensure adherence to U.S. regulatory frameworks for commercial shipments, alongside facilitating optimal customs data interchange that substantiates the settlement of duties.



The directive instituting the cessation of the duty-exempt “de minimis” framework for all nations is scheduled to be implemented on August 29, 2025.

Latvijas Pasts, a government-owned entity boasting a workforce of approximately 1,800 personnel, delivers an array of postal, logistics, and financial solutions both domestically and internationally. Their offerings encompass e-commerce logistics, parcel distribution, press dissemination, correspondence management, and bespoke logistical frameworks. The enterprise additionally manages the most extensive parcel locker infrastructure in Latvia and persistently allocates resources towards cutting-edge innovations and advanced technologies to enhance the ubiquity of nationwide service accessibility.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel