Azerbaijani government forecasts drop in state budget expenditures for this year
Azerbaijan’s state budget expenditures for 2025 are projected at nearly 41 billion manats, showing a slight decrease compared to the approved figure for this year. The forecast includes lower spending on key areas such as defense, education, agriculture, and healthcare, while debt servicing is expected to remain unchanged.
