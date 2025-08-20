Kazakhstan Railways, Chinese firm discuss Caspian infrastructure development
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways met with the Mangystau Region Akimat and China’s Guoyou Wuchan Group to discuss expanding international logistics partnerships and developing transport infrastructure in the Caspian region. The parties explored investment opportunities and affirmed their commitment to supporting joint projects.
