EBRD rolls out latest scoop on its project lineup in Azerbaijan
The EBRD’s portfolio in Azerbaijan spans numerous initiatives, encompassing both public and private investments, and since commencing operations, the bank has played a pivotal role in supporting hundreds of projects across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy