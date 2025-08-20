Iran and Belarus tie knot on fresh cooperation deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20.​ Iran and Belarus came together in Minsk today to sign off on a series of cooperation documents, wrapping up their efforts with a joint declaration between the two countries, Trend reports via the official information portal of the Iranian president.

The joint declaration was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The accords encompass a diverse spectrum of domains, integrating political frameworks, international legal stipulations, tourism initiatives, artistic endeavors, media strategies, healthcare paradigms, pharmaceutical regulations, industrial policies, environmental considerations, free trade agreements, and the establishment of special economic zones, alongside investment protocols.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Belarus on August 19.

