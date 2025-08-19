France appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Sophie Lagoutte has become the Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan, the French embassy wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

Lagoutte, in turn, also shared a publication on this matter.

"It is a great honor for me to serve France, our interests and compatriots as ambassador to Azerbaijan. I will fulfill this position, continuing the path of Anne Boillon.

Together with the team of the French embassy in Azerbaijan, I look forward to the opportunity to further develop Franco-Azerbaijani relations in this region, which is of strategic importance for our country and the European Union," the diplomat noted.