Trend News Agency's contribution to Caspian region's development is invaluable - Ariel Cohen

On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone - its 30th anniversary. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region’s leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

Renowned energy and international affairs expert Ariel Cohen, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council and Managing Director of the Energy, Growth, and Security Program at the International Tax and Investment Center in Washington, shared his impressions of working with Trend:

"Trend agency is 30 years young! Proud to be there at the creation. It is now a mature professional multilingual news agency valued by business people and media near and far," he said.

He added that Trend’s work is especially valuable to professionals worldwide. "Trend provides crucial information that cannot be found elsewhere. Its reporting contributes to the economic development of the Caspian region, Central Asia, and the Caucasus - and that contribution is invaluable," Ariel Cohen emphasized.

Congratulating Trend on its anniversary, the political scientist expressed confidence in the agency’s future: "May the next three decades be even more successful."