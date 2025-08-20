Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Turkmenistan

Indian MFA brings in new ambassador to Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan Materials 20 August 2025 14:24 (UTC +04:00)
Indian MFA brings in new ambassador to Turkmenistan
Photo: Embassy of India to Madagascar

Follow Trend on

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 20. Shri Bandaru Wilsonbabu, currently serving as Ambassador of India to Madagascar, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

He is anticipated to embark on his forthcoming deployment in Ashgabat imminently.

In 1992, India and Turkmenistan formalized their bilateral diplomatic engagement. Strategic collaboration in the energy sector, especially within the context of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, alongside synergies in trade, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and cultural diplomacy, constitutes pivotal domains of bilateral interaction.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more