Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva thanks CER vice president for supporting Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva expressed her gratitude to Lewin Moïse Moché, Vice President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), for his support of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"True friends are always there in difficult times. Thank you, dear Lewin Moïse Moché, for always being by our side and for your loyal friendship. We hope that the historic agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia will open a new regional chapter of peace and prosperity," she wrote on her page on X.