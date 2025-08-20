Azerbaijan ramping up power production from thermal sources in 7M2025

Photo: Azertaj

Azerbaijan’s thermal power plants generated about 13 billion kWh of electricity in the first seven months of this year, showing slight growth compared to last year. Overall, the country’s electricity, gas and steam sector produced nearly 2 billion manat worth of output during the same period.

