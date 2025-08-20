Azerbaijan to establish Ganja Innovation Center by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. By the end of this year, the Ganja Innovation Center is scheduled to open in Azerbaijan, along with a prototyping laboratory at Nakhchivan State University, said Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov during the final day of the presentation of an innovation program implemented across the regions, Trend reports.

He said the program aims to support the development of the startup ecosystem not only in Baku but also in the regions, strengthening infrastructure, financial resources, human capital, and the technological community.

“The expansion of innovation activity in the regions helps develop entrepreneurial skills among young people and, as a result, drives socio-economic growth tailored to the specifics of each region. This is exactly the goal of projects implemented in the regions, such as ‘Innostart,’ ‘4ü1arada’ (Four in One), and ‘ecomX,’ which focus on the development of e-commerce,” he noted.

The deputy minister emphasized that more than 500 residents of Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, and surrounding areas took part in the ‘ecomX’ project.

“As part of the project, educational and incubation programs in e-commerce were carried out, and 15 new e-commerce platforms were created. At the ‘Demo Day’ event held at the end of the program, teams were awarded cash prizes totaling 30,000 manats,” Mammadov added.

He also said that the training and mentorship program under ‘4ü1arada’ led to the creation of 32 startups, whose development was supported through bootcamps organized in Guba and Ismayilli.