Belarus open to discussing all matters with Iran, Lukashenko says

Iran Materials 20 August 2025 11:28 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Belarus president's office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Belarus is committed to fulfilling all obligations to Iran, said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is visiting Minsk, Trend reports.

“We are ready to discuss any issues - from food security to military-technical cooperation. There are no off-limits topics. Everything we do is aimed at the well-being of both our peoples, Iranian and Belarusian,” Lukashenko said.

The president added that all remaining issues will be addressed today in an open and friendly discussion.

