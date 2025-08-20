Belarus open to discussing all matters with Iran, Lukashenko says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Belarus is committed to fulfilling all obligations to Iran, said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is visiting Minsk, Trend reports.

“We are ready to discuss any issues - from food security to military-technical cooperation. There are no off-limits topics. Everything we do is aimed at the well-being of both our peoples, Iranian and Belarusian,” Lukashenko said.

The president added that all remaining issues will be addressed today in an open and friendly discussion.