Kyrgyz President meets head of Uzbekistan’s presidential administration

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 20. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov today received the Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, Saida Mirziyoyeva, to discuss bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

The talks zeroed in on building up cultural, humanitarian, and educational connections between the two countries. President Zhaparov pointed out that, thanks to the teamwork with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations are moving forward and growing stronger in the spirit of strategic partnership.

Mirziyoyeva articulated appreciation for the cordial reception and transmitted salutations from President Mirziyoyev. Emphasizing the elevated caliber of intergovernmental relations predicated on reciprocal esteem and amicable coexistence, she accentuated the pivotal function of the heads of state from both nations.



She elaborated on the youth intellectual competition “Zakovat” conducted in Bishkek, characterizing it as an emblem of collaborative synergy and amicable rapport between the Kyrgyz and Uzbek youth demographics.



At the culmination of the assembly, President Zhaparov extended his best wishes to Mirziyoyeva in her governmental obligations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel