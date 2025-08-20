Latvia gives green light to air transport deal with Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. On August 19, the Latvian government approved the Ministry of Transport’s initiative to sign an air transport agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, strengthening Latvia’s aviation sector and enhancing its competitiveness, Trend reports.

The agreement between the Government of the Republic of Latvia and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was scheduled to be signed during the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), taking place in Montreal from September 23 to October 3, 2025.

The objective of the accord was to delineate a regulatory structure for the systematic operation of aerial services between Latvia and Saudi Arabia. The document delineated the entitlements of Latvian and Saudi carriers, stipulations for the initiation of scheduled passenger and freight operations, as well as the regulatory frameworks that both parties are mandated to adhere to. The accord encompassed stipulations regarding aeronautical safety protocols, equitable competitive practices, tariff determination frameworks, fiscal obligations, reciprocal acknowledgment of credentials and certifications, as well as mechanisms for conflict resolution.



Upon implementation, the accord was anticipated to enhance the operational framework of Latvian carriers and augment the portfolio of destinations accessible to travelers. Fostering synergistic partnerships in the aviation sector with Saudi Arabia has the potential to enhance regional interconnectivity across the Middle East and Southwest Asia moving forward.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel