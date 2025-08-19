Azerbaijan forecasts state debt levels and servicing strategy

Azerbaijan expects its total state debt to reach 28.4 billion manat by early 2026, with external debt at $4.9 billion and domestic debt at 20.1 billion manat. Measures to extend bond maturities and reduce interest costs are projected to generate savings in debt servicing, while the majority of domestic bonds will have maturities of two t

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register