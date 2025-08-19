Azerbaijan forecasts state debt levels and servicing strategy
Azerbaijan expects its total state debt to reach 28.4 billion manat by early 2026, with external debt at $4.9 billion and domestic debt at 20.1 billion manat. Measures to extend bond maturities and reduce interest costs are projected to generate savings in debt servicing, while the majority of domestic bonds will have maturities of two t
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy