Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Kazakhstan's Tokayev to visit Kyrgyzstan for strategic talks

Economy Materials 20 August 2025 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan's Tokayev to visit Kyrgyzstan for strategic talks
Photo: Akorda

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 20. On August 22, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev will visit Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov.

"In Bishkek, talks between the heads of state will take place, aimed at further strengthening the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and alliance," the statement says.

The presidents will also participate in a meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzsta

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more