EU to continue working with Baku, Yerevan on advancing normalization - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The EU strongly supports the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Anitta Hipper, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told Trend.

"We have been working for years with both parties and international partners to create the conditions for lasting peace. We welcome the finalization of the negotiations on the draft agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations in March 2025 and its initialling by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the White House on August 8, 2025," she said.

Hipper added that the EU fully supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process and has been working for years with both parties and international partners to create the conditions for lasting peace.

"We continue to stand ready to work with partners towards full-fledged normalization, providing additional support and expertise, including for the practical implementation of next steps," the spokesperson added.

On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington.

Besides, as part of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the US Donald Trump, and Prime Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialled the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group).