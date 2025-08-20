Uzbek president lending helping hand to small and medium-sized enterprises

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 20. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree allocating $21.6 billion in 2026-2027 to boost entrepreneurship and improve infrastructure across Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's press service.

The decision was a direct outcome of a transparent symposium convened between the head of state and business magnates on August 20, 2025, during which Mirziyoyev articulated fundamental obstacles and committed to innovative strategies to bolster commercial engagement.



The mandate delineates substantial fiscal backing for enterprise advancement, encompassing $320 million earmarked for free economic zones and substantial initiatives involving foreign capital, $20 billion in credit facilities for small and medium-sized enterprises facilitated through commercial banking institutions, and an additional $320 million allocated via the Entrepreneurship Development Company to actualize 5,000 entrepreneurial ventures.



In order to optimize credit accessibility, the decree delineates the implementation of a novel scoring paradigm for evaluating the creditworthiness of enterprises seeking loan facilities, slated for activation in May 2026. The innovative framework will leverage datasets from a myriad of public and private repositories, encompassing fiscal contributions, utility remittances, trade flux, and export transactions.

