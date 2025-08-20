Tajikistan and Turkmenistan meet to strengthen inter-parliamentary co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 20. Chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, Faizali Idizoda, met today with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Tajikistan, Aymurad Kochmuradov, to discuss ways to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via the parliament.

Idizoda underscored that the bilateral dynamics between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have been progressively evolving in recent years, propelled by the proactive strategies of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, the National Leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.



He emphasized that inter-parliamentary synergies facilitate the exchange of best practices, foster alignment on regional and international agendas, and bolster mutual initiatives within global platforms. The Tajik legislative body, he elaborated, will persist in its endeavors to bolster collaborative synergies, especially within the operational parameters of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the initiatives of the Tajik-Turkmen Friendship Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel