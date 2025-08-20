Uzbekistan plans one-year moratorium on fines for overdue export debt

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 20. Uzbekistan intends to introduce a one-year moratorium on fines for overdue export debt, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's press service.

The initiative, articulated by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a transparent engagement with the business sector, aims to bolster exporters in the face of volatility in international markets and interruptions in supply chain logistics. The suspension will be applicable to privately held entities.



The initiative constitutes a strategic component of the overarching framework employed by the Uzbek government to optimize export dynamics and sustain competitive advantage amidst fluctuations in the global economic landscape.

