Kazakhstan suggests thermal coal price regulation over monopoly worries

Photo: he Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Competition Agency has proposed state regulation of thermal coal prices due to the dominant market position of "Bogatyr Komir," which supplies over 70 percent of coal to energy producers. The company has increased prices annually, prompting an antitrust investigation upheld by the Supreme Court. Rising coal costs significantly impact electricity tariffs and utility prices.

