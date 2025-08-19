Iranian banks ramp up lending to trade sector in first half
Iranian banks significantly increased lending to the trade sector during the first four months of the year, extending roughly $3.9 billion in loans, up nearly 50% compared with the same period last year. Overall, banks and financial institutions issued about $30 billion in credit across all sectors, reflecting a 34% year-on-year increase in lending activity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy