Iranian banks ramp up lending to trade sector in first half

Iranian banks significantly increased lending to the trade sector during the first four months of the year, extending roughly $3.9 billion in loans, up nearly 50% compared with the same period last year. Overall, banks and financial institutions issued about $30 billion in credit across all sectors, reflecting a 34% year-on-year increase in lending activity.

