Azerbaijan boosts revenues from petroleum coke and bitumen exports in 7M2025
Azerbaijan exported about 113,000 tons of petroleum coke and 4,100 tons of bitumen in the first seven months of the year, generating roughly $35 million and $1 million in revenue, respectively. While petroleum coke exports rose nearly threefold in value, bitumen exports surged more than eight times, highlighting significant gains in non-oil commodity trade.
