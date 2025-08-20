Aircraft en route to Dushanbe makes emergency landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. A “NOMAD AVIATION AG” aircraft operating the London–Dushanbe route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a technical issue, Trend reports.

According to the airport authorities, the aircraft successfully landed at the Baku airport at 02:21 local time.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport, operating in line with international standards, provides reliable support to passengers and aircraft in technical and emergency situations, demonstrating a high level of operational efficiency.