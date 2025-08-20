Bulgaria showcases AI gigafactory potential in US meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The future of the digital industry and the strategic importance of secure, long-term, zero-emission energy for powering AI gigafactories and data centers were at the center of discussions between Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov and senior representatives of the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) and IP3 Corporation during a working visit to the United States, Trend reports.

Minister Stankov highlighted the competitive advantages of the area surrounding the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, pointing to its direct access to nuclear energy, excellent fiber-optic connectivity, and the availability of water resources from the Danube River for cooling.

“Such projects require an uninterrupted power supply with high volumes of stable, secure, and affordable energy—qualities provided by nuclear power. Bulgaria, already a well-established producer and net exporter of electricity, is determined to use this strength as a foundation for sustainable economic growth, quality employment, and the development of high-tech industries,” said Stankov.

The minister also discussed potential projects aimed at developing high-tech industrial zones powered by stable and clean energy. As part of this vision, the organization of a specialized investment expo targeting companies in the digital economy sector was proposed.

Energy diversification and sustainable LNG supply were also on the agenda during Stankov’s meeting with Carolyn Eliaasen, Vice President for Government Affairs at leading U.S. energy company Phillips 66. The two sides discussed long-term supply options, infrastructure needs, and opportunities to strengthen transatlantic energy cooperation.

In addition, the Bulgarian delegation participated in a roundtable hosted by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) on the theme “Critical Energy Infrastructure in Bulgaria: Aligning Policy, Finance, and Technology.” The discussions underscored the need for close collaboration between the public sector, financial institutions, and technology companies to maximize the long-term value of strategic investments.

The strategic opportunity for Bulgaria to establish itself as a pivotal nexus for sustainable energy solutions and advanced digital technologies was distinctly articulated throughout the visit.

