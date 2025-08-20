Kazakhstan Railways, key exporters ironing out supply chain priorities for 2025
Kazakhstan Railways met with major national freight shippers to review transport performance in H1 2025 and outline future plans. The company reported increased export and domestic freight volumes, notably in coal, grain, oil, and fertilizers.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy