Bulgarian energy minister meets White House officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. On August 18, the White House hosted one of the central meetings during the Bulgarian delegation’s working visit to the United States, led by Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov, Trend reports.

Talks with David Copley, Special Advisor in the President’s Administration, and Jarrod Agen, Executive Director of the National Energy Domination Council, focused on the role of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies in strengthening energy diversification and security in Southeastern Europe.

“Through strategic partnerships and projects, Bulgaria reaffirms its ambition to be a key factor in Southeastern Europe’s energy security,” Minister Stankov stated. He briefed U.S. officials on progress at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, where two new reactors are planned to operate using Westinghouse’s AP1000 technology — the first of their kind in Europe.

The discussions also addressed administrative and regulatory hurdles to advancing other major energy projects. Bulgaria underscored the importance of consistent U.S. support, particularly the role of the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) in providing long-term financing for the construction of Kozloduy’s 7th and 8th units.

Critical minerals were another focus of the August 18 talks, with both sides recognizing their strategic importance for energy independence. U.S.–Bulgaria cooperation across the full value chain — from exploration and extraction to processing and refining of rare earth and critical materials — was described as holding significant potential.