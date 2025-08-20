Kazakhstan’s vehicle production surges in July 2025
In July 2025, Kazakhstan's wheeled vehicle production rose by 50.1 percent year-on-year, reaching 11,765 units worth $313.3 million. From January through July, total output hit 83,259 units, a 16.7 percent increase from 2024, contributing 40.7 percent to the nation’s mechanical engineering sector. Passenger cars dominated production, while truck output declined.
