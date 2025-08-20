Iran sheds light on its new solar power contract value
Iran has signed a $440 million contract to build new solar power plants that will generate over 1,000 megawatts of capacity, supplying billions of kilowatt-hours to the national grid each year. Officials say the project will save around $100 million annually by reducing gas consumption.
