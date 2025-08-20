Uzbekistan putting forward cross-border tourism ring with Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan
Photo: Uzbek Committee for Tourism Development
Uzbekistan, in collaboration with Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, is developing a new "tourism ring" across Central Asia to attract international tourists interested in multi-country travel. The route features 16 sites, including UNESCO World Heritage locations and key stops along the ancient Silk Road, offering rich cultural, historical, and natural experiences.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy