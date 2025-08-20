Uzbekistan putting forward cross-border tourism ring with Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan

Photo: Uzbek Committee for Tourism Development

Uzbekistan, in collaboration with Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, is developing a new "tourism ring" across Central Asia to attract international tourists interested in multi-country travel. The route features 16 sites, including UNESCO World Heritage locations and key stops along the ancient Silk Road, offering rich cultural, historical, and natural experiences.

