Kazakhstan eyes sustainable growth with new budget planning initiatives

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 20. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on issues related to the national economy and budget planning, during which he heard reports on the current state and development prospects of the national economy, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The meeting also included presentations on the parameters of the republican budget for the years 2026 - 2028.

"During the discussion, President Tokayev emphasized the importance of high-quality planning and allocation of financial resources at both the national and local levels," the statement said.

Moreover, in the course of the meeting, Tokayev stressed the need to pay particular attention to ensuring a balanced budget, funding all social commitments and long-term regional plans, as well as the targeted allocation and use of designated funds.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Chief of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebai, Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov, Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, and other officials.