Azerbaijan’s state-backed mortgage loans approach milestone in latest figures
Azerbaijan’s state-backed mortgage program has provided loans totaling nearly 3.6 billion manat to over 55,000 borrowers, supporting housing access across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy