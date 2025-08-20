Kyrgyzstan proposes three-year pause on commercial fishing in major reservoirs

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 20. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan has proposed introducing a three-year moratorium on commercial fishing, including especially valuable fish species, Trend reports via the Ministry.

The preliminary regulatory framework has been proffered for stakeholder engagement and public discourse. The regulatory frameworks will be implemented across fisheries deemed of national significance, encompassing the Toktogul, Bazar-Korgon, Kirov, Kurpsai, Shamaldysai, Tash-Kumyr, and Uch-Korgon reservoirs.



The ministry indicates that illicit and unregulated fishing activities in recent years have compromised the ecological sustainability of commercially viable species, resulting in a significant depletion of fish populations. Inadequate safeguarding protocols, the absence of controlled propagation methodologies, and constrained aquatic biological investigations have exacerbated the predicament.



Authorities underscored that in conjunction with the moratorium, it is imperative to enhance fish stock conservation measures and deploy artificial propagation initiatives to rejuvenate populations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel