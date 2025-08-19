Testimonies of victims and legal heirs heard in Ruben Vardanyan’s trial (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on August 19, Trend reports.

The open court hearing, held at the Baku Military Court and presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that the accused was provided with an interpreter in Russian, his preferred language, and a defense attorney of his own choosing.

Before the questioning, Judge Zeynal Aghayev explained the legal rights and obligations to the victims and their legal heirs participating in the trial for the first time.

Subsequently, the lawyer of the accused Ruben Vardanyan, Avraam Berman, appealed to the court and expressed his objection to the judges hearing the case.

R. Vardanyan supported the objection.

Zeynal Aghayev stated that the defense had repeatedly submitted objections of the same content, adding that no new provisions were presented in the current objection. Based on the above, the objection was not accepted for consideration.

Afterwards, Avraam Berman requested a confidential meeting with his client. The judge granted the request and the court adjourned.

Following the adjournment, the court heard statements from the victims and their legal heirs.

The legal heir of victim, Amin Hasanov - his father, Ilgar Hasanov, stated that his son was killed as a result of gunfire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Aghdara.

Responding to the questions from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, the legal heir of victim Ujal Babashov, his father Narbala Babashov, reported that his son lost his life due to enemy gunfire in Khojavand.

The legal heir of victim Huseyn Nasibov, his father Afgan Nasibov, stated in his testimony that his son lost his life as a result of enemy provocation in the Shusha-Khankendi direction.

Answering questions from Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, the victim Najmaddin Guliyev's legal heir - his father, Natig Guliyev, noted that his son was killed as a result of gunfire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the direction of Aghdara.

In his testimony, Ramazan Huseynzade's legal heir, his father Hamdulla Huseynov, noted that his son lost his life as a result of enemy gunfire in Khojaly.

Ramil Guliyev emphasized that he was wounded as a result of an explosion caused by a mortar shell fired by the enemy in Kalbajar. Answering questions from public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, the victim said that two people nearby were killed at that time.

Elnur Hasanov said that he was injured due to the explosion of a mine planted by the enemy while grazing sheep in the Hasangaya village of Tartar district.

In his testimony, victim Barzani Atayev said he was wounded by the fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and the illegal Armenian armed detachments, while evacuating the wounded in Aghdara.

Victim Isgandar Huseynov reported being wounded by the enemy artillery fire, adding that Samir Karimov and Ali Heydarov were also injured in the incident.

Victim Halay Tahirli testified that he was wounded by an enemy grenade in Kalbajar district. Responding to the questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the department for the defence of state accusations at the Prosecutor General’s Office, the victim noted that Kanan Nasibov was killed during the incident, while Eltakin Hasanov sustained injuries to various parts of his body.

Another victim Elgun Isamyilli claimed that he was wounded by a gunshot during the fire opened by the remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Khanabad village of Khojaly district, with Khalid Alifov and Babak Ahmadli also wounded during the incident.

Victim Khalid Alifov claimed that he was wounded by the enemy fire in the Khojavand district. Answering the inquiry from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, he noted that Ahliyar Muradov and Elgun Ismayilli were wounded, while Davud Giyasli was killed during the incident.

Victims Nusrat Karimov, Rasul Ramazanov, Aziz Gurbanov, Jeyhun Aliyev, Elmaddin Piriyev, Yusif Mammadov, Elnur Piriyev, Ruslan Mirzayev, Mahammad Piriyev, Samir Khammadli, Mohlat Idrisov, Huseyn Nurullayev, Ravan Ahmadov, Tural Isayev, noted that they were wounded as a result of the enemy provocations.

Other victims, namely Elvin Muradov, Maharram Malikov, Ilkin Ahmadov, Azer Hamzayev, Elmaddin Hajizada, Hikmat Jabiyev, Safiyar Mammadli, Orkhan Sadigli, mentioned that they were wounded by the enemy fire in Aghdara.

In response to questions from Vusal Aliyev, senior assistant to the Prosecutor General, victim Rashad Ganbarov testified that he was injured in an explosion of the artillery shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in Khojavand, adding that Murad Arzullayev and Javid Aliyev were killed during the incident.

Victim Nurlan Abdullayev claimed that he was wounded by the enemy fire in Aghdara.

Victim Rahil Dovlatov emphasized that he was wounded due to the explosion of a landmine planted by the Armenian armed forces.

Victim Imran Mammadov said he was wounded by the enemy fire in Khankendi.

Victim Gunduz Amoyev stated that he was wounded as a result of the enemy provocation in Khojavand district.

Victim Eyvaz Huseynov underlined that he was injured in an artillery shell explosion in Aghdam, fired by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and Armenian illegal armed detachments.

Victim Elvin Jabbarov claimed that he was wounded by the enemy fire in the Aghdara-Khojaly direction.

Rahim Gardashov stated that a shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups hit the car he was driving in Aghdara, resulting in injuries to him and other people.

Toghrul Mehraliyev noted that he suffered a head injury from the enemy fire in Kalbajar.

Majid Safarov said he was wounded due to the explosion of a mine planted by the Armenian armed forces in the Zangilan district.

Izzat Dadashli mentioned that he was injured by the enemy fire in the Khojavand district, adding that he suffered a head injury from the artillery fire hitting his car during evacuation.

The forensic medical examination reports of the mine victims and other victims - Amid Asadov, Charkaz Guliyev, Oktay Alishov, Elshan Khalilov, Vugar Zulfugarli, Khayal Abdullayev, Ilham Salmanov, Dilavar Shukurov, Rovshan Alizada, Mehman Guliyev, Guloghlan Mirzaliyev, Bahruz Nasirov, Elnur Abbaszada, Khanlar Aslanov, Safar Aliyev and others - were presented in court.

The forensic phonoscopic and forensic explosion technical examination reports were also presented in court.

The next court session is scheduled for August 26.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).