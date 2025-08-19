France remains key importer of Azerbaijani oil amid trade fluctuations in 7M2025

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover reached roughly $28.8 billion in the first seven months of the year, with exports at $15.2 billion and imports at $13.6 billion. Despite a positive trade balance of around $1.6 billion, exports fell while imports surged compared with the same period last year.

