Azerbaijani oil gains in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. In Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis rose by $0.21, or 0.31 percent, from the previous level to $68.34 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis increased by $0.22, or 0.33 percent, to $66.83 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude oil edged down by $0.03, or 0.05 percent, to $55.12 per barrel.

The price of North Sea Dated Brent crude slipped by $0.03, or 0.04 percent, to $67.32 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.